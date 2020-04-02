Trump Lashes Out at Fox News Reporter John Roberts: ‘Are You Working for CNN?’
President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News’ Chief White House Correspondent John Roberts during his daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday for asking a question he didn’t like. When Roberts started to ask the president why his administration had disbanded the National Security Council’s global health security unit, Trump shot back, “We didn’t do that. That turned out to be a false story.” When Roberts protested, the president asked, “What are you working for CNN? I thought you were with Fox. But Fox isn’t so easy either, don’t kid yourself.”
As The Washington Post reported in May 2018, “The top White House official responsible for leading the U.S. response in the event of a deadly pandemic has left the administration, and the global health security team he oversaw has been disbanded under a reorganization by national security adviser John Bolton.”