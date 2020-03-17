Trump Lashes Out at Michigan Gov. After She Criticized His ‘Mind-Boggling’ Coronavirus Response
President Donald Trump has hit out at the governor of Michigan shortly after she condemned his “slow” and “mind-boggling” response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Just before Trump targeted her in an angry Twitter post, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appeared on MSNBC to say that “the federal government did not take this seriously early enough” and added: “To hear the leader of the federal government tells us to work around the federal government because it’s too slow is kind of mind-boggling.” She was referring to Trump’s comments from Monday, when he told several governors on a conference call that they are largely on their own in stocking up on gear such as respirators and ventilators. Shortly after Whitmer’s media appearance, Trump lashed out at her on Twitter. He wrote: “Failing Michigan Governor must work harder and be much more proactive. We are pushing her to get the job done. I stand with Michigan!”