Trump Lashes Out at Pelosi During Christmas Eve Rant

Read it at AP
President Trump lashed out at Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the morning of Christmas Eve as plans for his Senate impeachment trial sat at an impasse over logistical negotiations between Republican and Democratic leaders. Speaking from Palm Beach, Florida, Trump’s morning rant alleged that Pelosi “hates the Republican Party” and “all of the people that voted for me and the Republican Party.” He added: “She’s doing a tremendous disservice to the country.” Pelosi has said she is waiting for more clarity on the rules for the process from leaders in the Senate before she agrees to send the articles of impeachment, which the House passed last week, to the Republican-controled body.