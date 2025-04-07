Trump Lashes Out at Reporter Over Tariffs Question: ‘So Stupid’

President Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter who asked “too many questions” on Sunday as he avoided questions about his disastrous tariff policy.

While he spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One, Bloomberg’s Annmarie Hordern asked if there was “pain in the market at some point you’re unwilling to tolerate?”

“I think your question is so stupid,” Trump shot back.

“I mean, I think it’s… I don’t want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something and we have such a horrible, we have been treated so badly, by other countries because we had stupid leadership that allowed this to happen,” he added.

After Trump fielded a number of other questions from journalists, Hordern tried to steer the conversation back toward tariffs but was swiftly brushed aside by the president, who asked her who she was with and moved on to another reporter’s question upon hearing the response.

"Who you with? Another question please. She asks too many questions" -- Trump shuts down a Bloomberg reporter pic.twitter.com/gwh8ZicD6K — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2025

“You ask too many questions,” he told her.

Elsewhere during the Q&A, Trump said he had spoken to leaders in Europe and Asia about the tariffs his administration has imposed on their countries and said they were “dying to make a deal.”

“What’s going to happen to the markets I can’t tell you. But our country is much stronger,” Trump said, adding that he refused to make a deal with Beijing until the trade deficit with China was resolved.

“Unless we solve that problem, I’m not going to make a deal,” said the president.

“We had a deal pretty much for TikTok—not a deal but pretty close—and then China changed the deal because of tariffs.

“If I gave a little cut in tariffs they would have approved that deal in 15 minutes, which shows the power of tariffs.”

Trump’s wide-ranging “Liberation Day” tariffs have triggered more than $2 trillion being wiped off the American market since they were announced last week, sparking fears of a global trade war.

The S&P dropped 10.5 percent on Thursday and Friday following the announcement, and was expected to drop a further 5 percent when markets open Monday, Bloomberg reports.