Trump Lauds Armed Michigan Statehouse Lockdown Protesters as ‘Very Good People’
There are many descriptions you could give to the angry armed anti-lockdown protesters who rallied in the Michigan state capitol on Thursday without wearing masks or observing social-distancing rules. President Trump has—somehow—landed on “very good people.” Hundreds of demonstrators, some of them bearing arms, gathered in Lansing on Thursday to demand the state’s businesses reopen on May 1. Trump addressed the protest in a tweet Friday morning, urging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to negotiate with the protesters. “The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire,” he wrote. “These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal.” Whitmer, a Democrat, has extended the stay-at-home rules until May 15. Michigan has been hard-hit by the coronavirus, with nearly 3,800 deaths and more than 41,000 confirmed cases.