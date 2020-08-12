Trump Congratulates QAnon-Loving Candidate Who Called Pelosi a ‘Bitch’ in Victory Speech
DELIGHTFUL
A businesswoman who supports the fringe conspiracy theory QAnon and has made racist, anti-Semitic and anti-Islamic statements won the Republican primary for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District on Tuesday night, earning a congratulatory tweet from President Trump. “Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Trump tweeted, adding that she was “strong on everything and never gives up - a real WINNER!” Green, who defeated neurosurgeon John Cowan, was called “an embarrassment” by several top Republicans after Politico uncovered hours of videos in which she expressed racist views. In another video, she called the unknown person responsible for QAnon—classified as a domestic terrorism threat by the FBI—as “a patriot.” In her victory speech Tuesday night, she called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) “a hypocrite” and said, “We’re going to kick that bitch out of Congress.” Greene is almost certain to win the heavily red seat vacated by Rep. Tom Graves.