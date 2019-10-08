CHEAT SHEET
‘SPECIAL PEOPLE’
Trump Lauds ‘Special’ Kurds After Suffering Backlash for Abandoning Them
What a difference a day (and a ton of criticism) makes. Donald Trump has softened his rhetoric toward the Kurdish people a day after he was condemned by Republicans over his decision to abandon the Kurds in Syria. The White House announced late Sunday it would withdraw U.S. troops from Syria and leave America’s Kurdish allies open to invasion from Turkey. On Monday, Trump essentially said “tough luck” to them and said they had been paid for their services so it was no longer America’s problem. That message changed Tuesday morning, when the president’s language was dramatically different. “We may be in the process of leaving Syria, but in no way have we Abandoned the Kurds, who are special people and wonderful fighters,” he wrote. “Any unforced or unnecessary fighting by Turkey will be devastating to their economy and to their very fragile currency.” NBC News confirmed Tuesday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been invited to visit the White house next month.