Trump Launches Cryptic Islamophobic Attack on Biden

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday night in an apparent bid to mock President Joe Biden’s outreach to the Islamic community.

The frontrunner in the 2024 presidential race didn’t say anything himself, he simply posted a screenshot of Biden’s message on X, which read: “Jill and I wish a Happy Islamic New Year to all families who celebrate. May the arrival of the 1446 Hijri New Year bring you love, peace, and prosperity.”

Many of Trump’s devout followers knew exactly what their hero was suggesting, responding to the message with disdain for Muslims. One claimed that Biden’s account must be run by “Hamas Interns,” while others posted their praise for the former president.

But others said they were perplexed by Trump’s post, confused by what was wrong about Biden’s acknowledgement of the Islamic New Year. “As a Muslim and a Trump supporter, there shouldn’t be any issue wishing us well,” wrote one woman. Others wrote that Trump was Islamophobic, and took jabs at his sexual abuse lawsuits and voiced solidarity with the Palestinian women and children who have been killed in Gaza.

Trump has taken extreme measures in the past, including his travel ban, which became known as the “Muslim ban,” which blocked refugees and travelers from entering the U.S. from six Muslim-majority countries.

He has also made a series of inflammatory remarks in the past, including the false claim that he saw Muslims in the U.S. celebrating 9/11.

Trump’s post comes as the U.S. is divided on the Hamas-Israeli war in Gaza. In his 2024 run, Trump has pledged that his Muslim ban will make a comeback. Trump is leading Biden in the polls amid calls for the president to resign from the Democratic ticket.