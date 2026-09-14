Trump Launches Jaw-Dropping AI Conspiracy Theory Self-Own

Donald Trump completely rejected the growing warnings about artificial intelligence’s risk to humanity in a bonkers social media post where he touted how smart he was.

“The only control or ‘guardrails’ that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “The Trump Administration has stopped AI ‘people’ from doing bad, or potentially bad, ‘things,’ like Dario (Anthropic!), who is now pretending to be a ‘perfect little angel’—and we will continue to do so!”

The president was referencing Anthroipic’s Dario Amodei, who warned about the risks of AI and called for the industry to slow the pace of building the technology in a post. Others chimed in, saying they agreed.

But Trump didn’t reject AI guardrails just because of his own intelligence. He went on to suggest Amodei and others sounding the alarms were “traitors.”

“We already have tremendous CRIMINAL and REGULATORY power over these companies! There is a SICK conspiracy going on against AI and Data Centers, and the only one that is happy about it is China,” Trump wrote. “WHOEVER WINS AI, WINS! We are leading China, and all others, and will continue to do so. Conspiracy Theorists, Treasonists, Traitors, and Leakers, BEWARE!”

Trump accuses those who've voiced concerns with AI of being traitors. Truth Social

This story is developing and will be updated.