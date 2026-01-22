Trump Launches Unhinged Rant at ‘Deranged Animal’ Jack Smith

President Donald Trump lashed out at Jack Smith as a “deranged animal” and demanded he be investigated as the former special counsel testified about his criminal investigations into Trump.

The former special counsel’s appearance was the first time he had publicly testified about his probes into Trump’s interference in the 2020 election and handling of classified documents. He said that Trump “willfully broke the law.”

While Smith was testifying on Capitol Hill, the president took to social media for a rant in which he insisted Smith was being “DECIMATED” before Congress and demanded that he be investigated.

“Hopefully the Attorney General is looking at what he’s done, including some of the crooked and corrupt witnesses that he was attempting to use in his case against me,” Trump wrote.

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith testifies before the House Judiciary Committee about his investigations into President Donald Trump on January 22, 2026. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Despite Smith’s repeated statements that he followed the evidence and made the decision to charge regardless of the president’s political association, Trump called it a “Democrat SCAM.”

“A big price should be paid by them for what they have put our Country through!” Trump declared.

It was a stark split-screen as Smith insisted he was not pressured by the Biden administration under oath, as Trump posted pressuring the current Justice Department.

Rep. Joe Neguse read out Trump’s post at the House Judiciary Committee hearing and called it an example of “corruption.”

Later in the hearing, Smith was given a chance to respond to Trump’s numerous attacks.

“The statements are meant to intimidate me. I will not be intimidated. I think these statements are also made as a warning to others what will happen if they stand up,” Smith said. “We followed the facts, and we followed the law.”

Asked by Rep. Becca Balint if he believes Trump’s justice department will find a way to indict him, Smith responded “I believe they will do everything in their power to do that because they’ve been ordered to by the president.”

Repeatedly, Smith, under oath, worked to paint himself as a nonpartisan prosecutor who has brought cases against Democrats and Republicans during his roughly 30 years as a prosecutor.

“Did [Attorney General] Merrick Garland ever pressure you to bring an indictment or to do anything in your investigation?” asked Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen.

“No,” Smith said.

“Did anybody else in the administration, President Biden, Vice President Harris, etc?” Cohen asked.

“I was given the independence to conduct my investigation and I came to the decision to bring charges in this case without undue influence from anybody in the department,” Smith said.

Rep. Ted Lieu asked if anyone in the Biden White House, including the president, ever directed him to seek retribution against anyone perceived to be Biden’s political opponent.

“No,” Smith responded.

“Did the Biden administration or President Biden or anyone in the White House ever write a social media post directing you to seek retribution against any particular individual?” Lieu asked.

“No,” Smith responded.

He also insisted, “I have no partisan loyalties. I don’t know if I’m registered as an Independent or not registered at all.”

Special Counsel Jack Smith is sworn in before he testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on January 22, 2026. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Smith noted that they had secured grand jury indictments and insisted he was confident in bringing the cases to trial. He also said it was dismissed due to department policy when Trump won the election, as he would be returning to office.

“I came to the conclusion we had proof beyond a reasonable doubt, we were ready, willing and able to go to trial in this case,” the former special counsel said.

Throughout the hearing, Smith said Trump “engaged in a criminal scheme” to overturn the election and “illegally kept classified documents.”

“Our investigation revealed that Donald Trump is the person who caused January 6, that it was foreseeable to him and that he sought to exploit the violence,” Smith testified.

He said that Trump “was not looking for honest answers about whether there was fraud in the election. He was looking for ways to stay in power.”

Smith said they had “powerful evidence” and discussed some of the witnesses, specifically noting Republicans and Trump supporters, whom he would have relied on as part of the case.

He also testified that he would bring the cases today against a former president if faced with the facts he has today. He also said he had no regrets despite the barrage of attacks by Trump and his Republican allies.

“Are you glad you accepted Attorney General Garland’s request to be a special prosecutor even though you’ve been dragged over political barbed wire and your family has been subjected to death threats?” Rep. Eric Swalwell asked.