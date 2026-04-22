Trump Launches Unhinged SCOTUS Attack on ‘Stupid’ Justices He Appointed

Donald Trump has launched yet another furious tirade on the U.S. Supreme Court, attacking the justices he appointed as “weak and stupid.”

For the second day in a row, the president lashed out at the court for striking down his signature tariff policy and questioning his push to end birthright citizenship.

SCOTUS has a 6-3 conservative majority. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

In a wild Truth Social post on Thursday, Trump lamented how liberal justices always stick together, “even that new, Low IQ person, that somehow found her way to the bench (Sleepy Joe)!”

This was a derogatory reference to Ketanji Brown Jackson, who Biden nominated, making her the first Black woman elevated to the nation’s highest court.

“The Republican Justices don’t stick together, they give the Democrats win after win, like a 159 Billion Dollar pile of cash on a completely ridiculous Tariff decision, and nasty, one sided questions on the country destroying subject of Birthright Citizenship, something which virtually NO OTHER COUNTRY IN THE WORLD IS STUPID ENOUGH TO ALLOW,” Trump added.

“It was meant for the babies of slaves, not for the babies of Chinese Billionaires. No, certain “Republican” Justices have just gone weak, stupid, and bad, completely violating what they “supposedly” stood for.”

The comments come less than 24 hours after Trump launched a similar attack during a CNBC interview, accusing the justices of lacking “common sense” and asking “bad questions” about his policies.

Earlier this month, Trump became the first sitting president to attend oral arguments at the Supreme Court as it debated whether all children born in the United States can continue to automatically receive citizenship.

The White House released photos which they said showed Trump attending the Supreme Court, with his Attorney General Pam Bondi. White House/X

The president attended the April 1 hearing with his then-Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and stared down the justices as they quizzed his lawyer, John Sauer, about the case.

But Trump abruptly left the hearing before it was over, after some of his own conservative picks did not appear convinced by his bid to upend the policy of birthright citizenship.

Bondi, who had come under fire for months over her handling of the Epstein files and her inability to successfully prosecute Trump’s enemies, was sacked hours later.

Trump appointees Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Pool/Getty Images

During the birthright citizenship hearing, Trump appointees Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch appeared skeptical of the administration’s arguments, as did fellow conservative justice Samuel Alito and Chief Justice John Roberts.

This has added to the president’s rage about the court potentially handing him another defeat, just as it did in February when it struck down his tariff policy.

The 6-3 tariff ruling was a major blow for Trump, undercutting one of his biggest tools for reshaping U.S. trade and exerting pressure on other countries.

As a result of the decision, the administration now has to refund about $160 billion to about 300,000 importers, including companies such as Nike, Walmart, and Home Depot.

“Handing over 159 Billion Dollars in Tariff refunds to people who have been Ripping Off our Country for years, is unexplainable,” he wrote on Thursday.

“One little sentence would have stopped this record setting payment from having to be made. It is a travesty!”