Trump Launches Wild Epstein Rant at Dems Supporting ‘Thug’

Donald Trump has accused Democrats of raging over sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein while backing a “thug” to run for a high-stakes Senate seat.

One day after Graham Platner was picked as the Democratic candidate in Maine, the president launched a wild tirade against the 41-year-old oyster farmer, who has faced scrutiny over everything from a Nazi-linked tattoo and explicit text messages to unsubstantiated claims from former partners about “unsettling” behavior.

U.S. President Donald Trump hit out at Platner in the Oval Office as he signs the Secure America Act. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“I watched that thug that’s up in Maine—he’s a thug—and they’re trying to make excuses for him. I mean, he’s worse than any human being that’s ever run for office, probably,” said Trump, who is the first convicted felon to occupy the White House.

“I don’t know him, I don’t want to say bad, but I mean, nobody’s ever had a record like that. And you’ll have (Senate Democrat Chuck) Schumer, he goes crazy over this or that, or ‘Epstein! Epstein! Epstein!’ But his guy, why aren’t they talking about him?” the president asked.

Platner's tattoo, as seen after a wedding. X/PodSaveAmerica

Critics immediately fired back at Trump, whose own history includes being impeached twice, indicted four times, and convicted for falsifying business records to cover up a sex scandal with a porn star.

The president has also been found liable for sexually abusing and then defaming New York writer E. Jean Carroll, but denies any wrongdoing and has repeatedly insisted he was the victim of a political witch-hunt.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 26: E. Jean Carroll departs a Manhattan federal court at the conclusion of her defamation suit against Donald Trump on January 26, 2024 in New York City. A New York jury has awarded Carroll 83.3 million dollars in her civil trial against Trump. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Last month, he endorsed scandal-plagued former Texas attorney general Ken Paxton over incumbent GOP Senator John Cornyn, much to the chagrin of Republicans on Capitol Hill.

“Hi pot! Meet Kettle!” quipped one observer on X.

Trump’s comments, however, point to the high-stakes race in Maine, which is seen as a must-win for Democrats to take control of the Senate, where Republicans hold a 53-47 majority.

Platner defied his numerous scandals on Tuesday night to win 72% of the vote, defeating the state’s Democratic governor, Janet Mills, who suspended her campaign in April but remained on the ballot, and David Costello, who polled third.

U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) arrives for U.S. Senate Republicans' press conference following their weekly policy lunch, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 10, 2026. Kent Nishimura/REUTERS

He will now attempt to unseat Republican veteran Susan Collins in November, who has served in the Senate for 29 years.

Despite starting as an outsider, the Marine veteran has built a strong grassroots following by railing against billionaires, Washington insiders and the Democratic establishment.

“If you believe, as I do, that we can change our politics and our country then you must also believe that people can change,” Platner told supporters after winning his primary on Tuesday. “And the reason I believe is that is because I have lived it.”

In relation to his Nazi tattoo, Platner has insisted he wasn’t aware of its symbolism and has since had it covered up.

He has also strongly denied any claims of physical abuse but says many of his other past actions stemmed from PTSD and personal struggles after military service.

His denial came after one of his ex-girlfriends, Lyndsey Fifield, a Republican operative, told the New York Times that he had twisted her arm behind her back during an argument and held her in a room against her will more than a decade ago.

Democrats, meanwhile, see him as authentic and willing to own past his mistakes. They also believe he has what it takes to unseat Collins, whose record includes gutting reproductive rights and backing foreign wars.

“Susan Collins has had nearly 30 years to deliver for Maine. Instead, she’s voted repeatedly to cut health care, backs policies that have driven up gas prices, and has given cover to tariffs that hit Maine businesses hardest,” said Senate Majority PAC spokesperson Lauren French in a statement.

“Her fabricated reputation doesn’t match her actual record. Mainers are paying attention, and the results will speak for themselves come November.”

Asked if he would support Collins in the midterms, Trump said yes, even though she had occasionally defied him.

“She’s a sane person, and she’s a person that never missed a vote in many years,” he said, turning his attention back to Platner.