Trump Officially Appeals Maine’s Decision to Yank Him From Ballot
PRETTY PLEASE
Donald Trump’s campaign asked a Maine court Tuesday to put his name back on the state’s ballot. Shenna Bellows, Maine’s Democratic secretary of state, declared last week that Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 insurrection disqualified him from a second term as president—and that he was therefore ineligible to be on the state’s presidential primary ballot in 2024. Trump’s Tuesday filing in Kennebec County Superior Court challenges that decision, claiming Bellows was biased and made “multiple errors of law and acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner” that “illegally excluded” Trump. Bellows said Tuesday that she has “confidence in my decision and in the rule of law.” She added: “Everyone who serves in government has a duty and obligation to uphold the Constitution first above all.”