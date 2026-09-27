Trump Lawyer Alina Habba, 42, Weds Turkish Billionaire, 29

Donald Trump’s one-time personal lawyer, Alina Habba, tied the knot with a Turkish billionaire in an extravagant wedding at the Waldorf Astoria in Midtown Manhattan on Saturday.

Habba, 42, and Turhan Mildon, 29, a member of one of Turkey’s most powerful business families, hired two top Palm Beach wedding planners to pull off the lavish event in just three months, the New York Post reported.

Inside the Waldorf Astoria in New York City. Waldorf Astoria

The couple’s first-choice venue was the Plaza Hotel, but it was already booked, a source told the newspaper.

The celebration took place in a fourth-floor ballroom of the Waldorf Astoria, adorned with pink and white cherry blossoms and hundreds of red roses.

Alina Habba and Turhan Mildon's wedding at the Waldorf Astoria in Manhattan. Sebastian Gorka DrG, X

A top event planner told the New York Post the ballroom, music and flowers cost “easily $1 million.” If the couple rented guest rooms or additional public spaces in the hotel, the fee could have been much more.

Habba was photographed last week with an engagement ring the Daily Mail described as a “gigantic diamond believed to be at least 23 carats.” She was also spotted with a $30,000 pink ostrich Hermès Birkin bag, reportedly a gift from Mildon.

So very happy for my dear friend and former @WhiteHouse colleague @AlinaHabba.



Tonight she plighted her troth to Turhan Mildon at a ceremony and celebration befitting her class and elegance as a patriot extraordinaire.



May God Bless You and Yours!

God is Good!!

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/A3ABujdogN — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) September 27, 2026

Mildon’s family is a close ally of the country’s right-wing president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and through his business, the 29-year-old has developed close ties with leaders in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Venezuela.

Trump did not attend the star-studded affair, instead watching the Tennessee vs. Texas college football game in Knoxville, where he was loudly booed.

Habba had a short stint as U.S. attorney for New Jersey but resigned after a court ruled her appointment “unlawful.” (Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post/The Washington Post, Getty Images

However, other MAGA goons were spotted at the nuptials, including White House communications advisor Margo Martin, FBI Director Kash Patel and US Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Habba’s children from her first marriage to attorney Matthew Eyet—Luke, 9, and Chloe, 7—also attended. She was later married to parking lot mogul Gregg Reuben for nearly six years before they split earlier this year.

Mildon was previously married to Betul Gursoy, whose family is wealthy and influential in Turkey. They divorced in 2024 after three years of marriage.

Habba and Mildon met months after Habba’s divorce at an event at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, where Mildon is a donor.

After working in the White House, Habba had a short stint as U.S. attorney for New Jersey but resigned after a court ruled her appointment “unlawful.” She was recently rumored to be a frontrunner to replace Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary, but has since dismissed speculation.