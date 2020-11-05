During an appearance on the Fox Business Network’s Lou Dobbs Tonight on Thursday, the co-chair of the recently formed Lawyers for Trump coalition explicitly called on the Supreme Court to intervene in the 2020 election.
After listing off baseless accusations of fraud in the ongoing Pennsylvania vote count, Harmeet Dhillon told Lou Dobbs, “Meanwhile, we’re waiting for the United States Supreme Court, of which the president has nominated three justices, to step in and do something. And hopefully Amy Coney Barrett will come through and pick it up.”
“There’s no guarantee of that, Lou,” she added, “so we have to fight it on the ground, and make sure we challenge every place and we are.”