    Trump Lawyer Could Be a Target of 2020 Election Investigation: Report

    NET WIDENS

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., April 27, 2023.

    Brian Snyder/Reuters

    A lawyer who represented Donald Trump during litigation that sought to overturn Georgia’s result in the 2020 election signaled that he might be a target in a criminal investigation, according to a report. Court documents cited by Politico suggested that Ray Smith III is “something between a target and witness” in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ probe into the election. Smith’s lawyer Bruce Morris’ characterization of his client as a possible target of the investigation was revealed in a filing in a civil lawsuit in Washington, D.C., brought by two former election workers in Georgia who are suing Rudy Giuliani for defamation. The filing made by the plaintiffs’ lawyers said they wanted to subpoena Smith as part of their case, but Morris told them he would “file a motion to quash” on account of Smith’s status in Willis’ investigation.

