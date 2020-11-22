Trump Lawyer Appears on Fox Touting ‘Promising’ Case in Pennsylvania After It’s Thrown Out by Judge
‘Elite Strike Force’ Strikes Again
After the Trump campaign suffered a series of setbacks this week in its legal crusade to change the outcome of the Nov. 3 election, Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis appeared in a pre-recorded interview on Fox News late Saturday touting a “promising” case in Pennsylvania, apparently the same case that a federal judge had dismissed hours earlier. Speaking to Jesse Watters on Watters’ World, Ellis said she believed Team Trump’s lawsuit in Pennsylvania—which sought to delay the certification of results and have millions of votes invalidated—would be allowed to proceed in court, despite a motion to dismiss filed by local authorities. “Ultimately, it will likely go to the Supreme Court, and there are several different avenues and legal vehicles to get there. One of our most promising cases is in Pennsylvania, and that’s where the mayor [Rudy Giuliani] argued against a motion to dismiss. And if that judge does not grant the motion to dismiss, and we believe that he should not, then we will get to have the evidentiary hearing,” said Ellis, who earlier this week described herself and the rest of Trump’s legal team as an “elite strike force.”
By the time her optimistic prediction aired, however, the federal judge in the case, Judge Matthew Brann of the U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Pennsylvania, had not only already issued his ruling, but had torn the Trump campaign’s legal maneuvering to shreds. Noting that the Trump campaign was seeking to “disenfranchise almost seven million voters,” Brann lamented that after making such bold claims about corruption in the voting process, the legal team had provided only “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations.”