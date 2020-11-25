Trump Lawyer Defends Posting Fake Quote Because the ‘Idea’ Is True
ALTERNATIVE FACTS
Nine hours after posting a meme of Teddy Roosevelt along with the quote, “To anger a conservative, lie to him. To anger a liberal, tell him the truth,” Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis admitted that there is no record of the 26th U.S. president saying those words, but defended sharing it anyway.
“For people asking, this quotation has been attributed to Roosevelt, but there isn’t a specific record of him saying this in a speech,” she wrote. “I posted it because the ifea [sic] itself is true, whether or not he said it! :)”
Ellis, who previously called Trump an “idiot,” “disgusting,” and “not American” among other insults before joining his legal team, has continued to falsely claim this week that the president won the 2020 race “by a landslide” even after his administration initiated the transition to President-elect Joe Biden.