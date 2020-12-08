Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Told Pals She Has COVID-19: Report
The so-called elite strike force fighting to overturn the election results for President Trump has been crippled once again by the coronavirus. Rudy Giuliani’s legal side-kick Jenna Ellis has told associates that she tested positive for COVID-19, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing White House sources. According to the report, a maskless Ellis attended a Christmas party at the White House on Friday. It’s unclear when Ellis tested positive for the virus and, when Axios asked her to confirm it, she replied: “You must be more informed than me because I haven’t heard that.” On Sunday, Giuliani was hospitalized with the virus. In the past week, Ellis and Giuliani have barnstormed swing states, attending meetings in Arizona and Michigan— unmasked—with the goal of nullifying Joe Biden’s victory.