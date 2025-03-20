Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
U.S. News
Trump Lawyer Livid as JFK Files Leak His Social Security Number: ‘Absolutely Outrageous’
UNREDACTED
Joseph diGenova slammed the “sloppy and unprofessional” rollout of unredacted Kennedy files.
Tom Sanders
Reporter
Published
Mar. 20 2025
7:37AM EDT
Arnold Sachs/Getty Images
Tom Sanders
Reporter
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Leak Reveals Trump’s Full Bonkers Plan for the Kennedy Center
Leigh Kimmins
Politics
Reporter Calls Out Leavitt for Misleading About ‘Democrat’ Judge Appointed by Bush
David Gardner
Politics
Attorney General: Judge Had ‘No Right’ to Question Trump
William Vaillancourt
Politics
Trump Overturns Federal Ban on ‘Segregated Facilities’
Julia Ornedo
Travel
American Tourists Whipped Into Shape by Angry Carriage Driver in Dublin
Tom Sanders