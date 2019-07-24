Trump Lawyer: Mueller Never Told Us Written Answers Were ‘Generally’ Untruthful

During Wednesday’s testimony on Capitol Hill, former Special Counsel Robert Mueller appeared to say that President Donald Trump’s written answers to Mueller’s office—which were submitted, effectively, under oath—were “generally” untruthful. According to one of the president’s top personal lawyers, this would be news to Trump and his legal team.

“Isn’t it fair to say that the president’s written answers were not only inadequate and incomplete—because he didn’t answer many of your questions—but where he did that his answers showed he wasn’t always being truthful?” Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) asked Mueller. “I would say, uh, generally,” the former special counsel replied.

Asked by The Daily Beast if Mueller’s team ever informed Trump and his legal team that they had been caught fibbing in the president’s written answer, Jay Sekulow, an attorney who repped Trump during the Russia investigation, simply responded that Mueller “never said that to us” at any point.

A Mueller spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for clarification on this.