CHEAT SHEET
ABOVE THE LAW?
Trump Lawyer: Nothing Can Be Done if He Shoots Someone on Fifth Avenue
President Trump once famously declared he could “stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody” and not lose any votes. Now an attorney representing him claims he couldn’t even be criminally investigated for such a crime. It came during an appeals court hearing to decide whether the Manhattan district attorney can get his hands on Trump’s tax returns to investigate potential fraud. Trump’s legal team is trying to quash the subpoena by arguing a sitting president can’t face criminal charges. Judge Denny Chin asked if that would even apply to the Fifth Avenue scenario. “Nothing could be done? That’s your position?” Chin asked. Lawyer William Consovoy replied: “That’s correct.” He explained that a president can only face consequences once they have left office.