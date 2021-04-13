Trump Lawyers Argue That NY Tax Law Doesn’t Apply to Former Presidents
HIDE THE BALL
On Monday, a legal team for former President Donald Trump argued that a New York State law that allows for congressional committees to request the state tax returns of public officials, known as the TRUST Act, doesn’t apply to Trump because he no longer holds public office. It’s the latest episode in a long fight between Trump and the House Ways and Means Committee over making his tax returns public. Shortly after the law was passed in 2019, Trump unsuccessfully filed suit to stop it from being implemented. Trump-appointed Judge Carl Nichols previously ordered that if the House committee requests Trump’s returns, they must provide Trump with notice and give him a two-week grace period in which he can legally dispute the request. Trump’s lawyers are now arguing that if Nichols rules that the TRUST Act applies to Trump, he still be given time to contest the law.