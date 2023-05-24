Trump Lawyers Ask to Meet With AG Garland as Indictment Looms
ZERO HOUR
Attorneys for Donald Trump formally requested a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland in a letter on Tuesday, a sign that the former president’s legal team is concerned that a criminal indictment may be on the horizon. The one-page letter, which Trump posted to Truth Social on Tuesday night, is signed by his lawyers John Rowley and James Trusty. It complains that Trump “is being treated unfairly,” adding, “No President of the United States has ever, in the history of our country, been baselessly investigated in such an outrageous and unlawful fashion.” Asking Garland to meet at his “earliest convenience,” Rowley and Trusty write they wish “to discuss the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors.” The letter was sent the same day The Wall Street Journal reported that Jack Smith, the special counsel probing Trump’s potential mishandling of classified documents, was nearing the end of his investigation. It does not mention any specific instances of alleged misconduct by Smith’s team.