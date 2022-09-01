Trump Lawyers Could Be Targeted by FBI Investigation, Experts Say
NET WIDENING?
Two of Donald Trump’s lawyers could themselves become witnesses or even targets of a government probe into obstruction of an FBI investigation of the former president’s possession of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, legal experts say. Attorneys Christina Bobb and Evan Corcoran have been put in the legal crosshairs thanks to representations made by the pair in June, in which they said they had complied with a subpoena, a claim which would later turn out to be false, according to a court filing by federal prosecutors on Tuesday night. At issue is the allegation that the pair had given a false assurance to the government that all documents responsive to a subpoena had been handed over from Trump’s Florida home, when an FBI raid two months later found more presidential and classified documents. Federal prosecutors will have to consider whether the lawyers willfully misled the DOJ in order to allow Trump to keep the documents, or if they made the representations they did because they had themselves been misled by Trump, The Guardian reports.