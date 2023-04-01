Trump Lawyers Eye Request to Move Case to Staten Island

Read it at Bloomberg
Former President Donald Trump hasn’t even been arraigned yet, but his lawyers are already thinking about asking to have his case moved from Manhattan to Staten Island, according to a report from Bloomberg. About 44 percent of registered voters on Staten Island are Republicans, while only about 9 percent of Manhattan voters are in the GOP. Bloomberg reports that Trump’s defense team is waiting to review the charges in Thursday’s indictment before making a decision on asking for a change of venue—which would be a real longshot.