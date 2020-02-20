Trump Lays Into Bloomberg: ‘Worst Performance in the History of Debates’
It was a rough night for Mike Bloomberg, who, having spent hundreds of millions of dollars for his spot, spent Wednesday night’s Democratic debate getting his ass roundly kicked. Now President Donald Trump has joined in the fun, describing the billionaire’s performance as perhaps the single worst in the history of debating. Trump tweeted after midnight: “Mini Mike Bloomberg’s debate performance tonight was perhaps the worst in the history of debates, and there have been some really bad ones. He was stumbling, bumbling and grossly incompetent. If this doesn’t knock him out of the race, nothing will. Not so easy to do what I did!” During the debate, the harshest Bloomberg criticism came from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, although each rival candidate had a pop. Warren told the audience in Vegas: “I’d like to talk about who we’re running against: a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians... No, I’m not talking about Donald Trump—I’m talking about Michael Bloomberg.”