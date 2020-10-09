Trump Lays Into ‘Terrible’ Whitmer After Alleged Right-Wing Plot to Kidnap Her Busted
NOT THE TIME
Most people, when hearing that someone was the target of an alleged right-wing violent kidnapping plot, might reach out to check that the person is doing okay—but not President Donald Trump. In a series of furious late-night tweets, Trump went in on Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, just hours after the terrifying plot against her was exposed. Apparently angry that she didn’t personally thank him for the plot being foiled, the president wrote that Whitmer has done a “terrible job,” and added: “My Justice Department and Federal Law Enforcement announced today that they foiled a dangerous plot against the Governor of Michigan. Rather than say thank you, she calls me a White Supremacist.” That’s not true—Whitmer didn’t call him a white supremacist in her remarks.
Earlier in the day, when responding to similar attacks from Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller, Whitmer said: “You know, the fact that after a plot to kidnap and to kill me, this is what they come out with... I think that tells you everything that's at stake in this election.”