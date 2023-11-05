Trump Leads Biden in Five Vital Swing States, NYT Poll Finds
RACING AHEAD
Donald Trump is beating Joe Biden in five out of the six key swing states, according to a poll from The New York Times and Siena College. Though Biden is ahead by two percentage points in Wisconsin, he trails Trump by three to five percentage points in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania—all battleground states that Biden carried in 2020. Voters cite doubts about his age and economic policy in the polls with a majority saying they trusted Trump on the economy more than Biden. Voters under 30 prefer Biden by one percent. Black voters in the six states also support Trump by 22 percent—a stark change from traditional party racial lines. According to the poll, the more diverse the state, the more polls favored Trump while Biden leads in the whitest of the six states.