MAGAworld had a field day after former President Joe Biden made his first public appearance since stepping down in January.

President Donald Trump posted a 14-second clip on Truth Social of Biden’s speech at the national conference of Advocates, Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled in Chicago on Tuesday evening. The appearance was Biden’s first since leaving the White House in January.

“I’d never seen—hardly any black people Scranton at the time and I was only going in fourth grade,” Biden said in a clip where he recalls growing up in Delaware. “I remember seeing the kids going by—at the time called ‘colored kids’—on a bus going by.”

What Trump omitted, however, was the full context of Biden’s comments on the matter, where the former president claimed the image–which “sparked his outrage”–inspired him to get into politics.

Biden said the experience was one of his earliest brushes with racism as a child. The bus carrying those children, he said, never turned right to a public high school.

“I wondered why, asked my mom why,” Biden recalled. “‘Son, in Delaware, they’re not allowed to go to public school with white kids, honey.’ That sparked my sense of outrage as a kid.”

Trump posted the edited clip without a caption, but his supporters did the talking for him by scorching Biden for using the term “colored kids.”

The short video was spread across social media through various MAGA influencers, including Nick Sortor. “The face of the Democrat party,” he said.

“Biden should have never came out of hiding…." wrote Benny Johnson.

“​​What the f–k? Go back into hiding pal,” another conservative influencer said in an X post.

Others poked fun at the 82-year-old’s mental acuity and questioned his state of mind during the speech.

White House spokesman Steven Cheung described Biden as a “total dumb---” on X, claiming, “Nothing has changed as Crooked Joe Biden continues to beclown himself, proving to the world his feeble mind is in a rapid decline to new lows with this incoherent speech.”

Former President Biden: "Look what's happened now, fewer than 100 days into this new administration has done so much damage and so much destruction. It is kind of breathtaking it could happen that soon." pic.twitter.com/UrggjUWvQJ — CSPAN (@cspan) April 15, 2025

Even across the aisle, however, people were taken aback by Biden’s statement.

Journalist Jonathan Allen told CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins that the former president “undermined himself right out of the gate.”

“He used the term ‘colored kids,’ which, aside from being totally inappropriate, also puts him in an entirely other generation,” he said. “None of us grew up with anybody saying anything like that. He’s going after Trump, but I don’t think he’s going after Trump effectively.”

Biden used his half-hour speech to talk about Social Security and took aim at the Trump administration—without mentioning it by name—for targeting the agency through the cost-cutting DOGE initiative.

“[In] fewer than 100 days, this new administration has made so much damage and so much destruction,” he said. “It’s kind of breathtaking. It could happen that soon they’ve taken a hatchet to the Social Security Administration, pushing additional 7,000 employees out the door in that time.”