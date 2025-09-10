Trump Leads MAGA Prayer Circle After ‘Great Guy’ Charlie Kirk Shot Dead

President Donald Trump called on the MAGA faithful to storm the heavens after conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was shot dead at a Utah event.

Kirk, 31, was speaking at a Utah Valley State University event staged by his conservative youth organization Turning Point USA on Wednesday when he was shot.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Trump announced on Truth Social.

“No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie,” he went on. “He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

Charlie Kirk and his wife Erika Frantzve have two kids. Instagram/mrserikakirk

In an earlier post, Trump described the MAGA influencer as “a great guy from top to bottom.”

Footage of the incident showed Kirk losing blood after he was shot in the neck. The university initially said a suspect was in custody, but later said the wrong person was detained.

MAGA world sent praise and prayers for Kirk shortly after the shooting was reported.

Kirk rose to prominence as a right-wing activist who gave Trump and the MAGA movement street cred among conservative young men. Since founding Turning Point USA in 2012, he has made multiple appearances next to Trump and officials such as Vice President JD Vance.

Kirk regularly rubbed elbows with high-profile names in Trumpworld, such as Vice President JD Vance and Donald Trump Jr. X/JD Vance

Vance said a prayer for Kirk, whom he called “a genuinely good guy and a young father.”

“If you actually watch Charlie’s events—as opposed to the fake summaries—they are one of the few places with open and honest dialogue between left and right. He would answer any question and talk to everyone,” he added.

Donald Trump Jr. posted a tribute to Kirk swiftly after his father confirmed the news of the influencer’s death.

“I love you brother,” he wrote on X. “You gave so many people the courage to speak up and we will not ever be silenced.”

Eric Trump also hailed Kirk as “a great friend and an amazing person.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described Kirk as “an incredible Christian, American, and human being” and quoted Jesus’ parable of the talents after his death.

Well done, good and faithful servant. — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) September 10, 2025

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also offered prayers for Kirk.

“They just shot Charlie Kirk,” she said on X. “A married young man and father, who stands on college campuses and encourages young people to get married, have children, stop abortion, and simply live a life for God.”

MAGA figureheads outside the administration also coalesced around one of their own.

Candace Owens urged everyone to “please stop what you are doing and pray for Charlie Kirk.”

Nick Fuentes said the situation felt “like a nightmare.”

“One of the most horrific things I’ve ever seen,” he wrote. “I feel absolutely gutted and devastated. Pray for Charlie Kirk’s soul, his young family and for our country. The violence and hatred has to stop. Our country needs Christ now more than ever.”

A host of other conservative influencers, including Tim Pool, Meghan McCain, Clay Travis, and Will Cain, asked their followers to join them in praying for Kirk.

Across the aisle, Democrats condemned political violence as they offered prayers for Kirk.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said “the scourge of gun violence and political violence must end.”

“The shooting of Charlie Kirk is the latest incident of this chaos and it must stop. We cannot go down this road,” she wrote on X.

The scourge of gun violence and political violence must end.



The shooting of Charlie Kirk is the latest incident of this chaos and it must stop. We cannot go down this road.



There is no place for it in America and we wish for his recovery. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 10, 2025

California Gov. Gavin Newsom blasted the attack on Kirk as “disgusting, vile, and reprehensible.”

Kamala Harris said she was “deeply disturbed” by the shooting.

“Let me be clear: Political violence has no place in America. I condemn this act, and we all must work together to ensure this does not lead to more violence.”