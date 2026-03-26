Trump Leaks Big Reveal About Iran’s Mystery Gift to U.S.

Donald Trump has revealed the “present” that Iran gifted the U.S. after teasing about it in the Oval Office earlier in the week.

The president, 79, brought up the supposed gift while discussing the U.S. negotiating with Iran during his Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

First, Trump asked special envoy Steve Witkoff if he could reveal it.

“Steve, can I reveal the present?” Trump asked, raising his arms as if to offer a big reveal.

When Witkoff responded, “You can do anything you want,” Trump immediately dove right in.

President Donald Trump claimed during his Thursday Cabinet meeting that the "present" from Iran he had been referencing on Tuesday was tankers of oil. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

“He said, ‘To show you the fact that we’re real and solid and we’re there, we’re going to let you have eight boats of oil, eight boats, eight big boats of oil,’” Trump said of Iran.

Trump’s timeline seemed a bit confusing. He said the offer was made two days ago and that they would sail through three days ago.

“I didn’t think much about it, and then I watched the news, and they said—a very good anchor actually happened to be Fox—but I watched it, and he said, ‘Something’s unusual happening. There are eight boats that are going right up the middle of the Hormuz Strait,’“ Trump recalled watching TV.

“Eight big tankers are going loaded up with oil right through, and I said, ‘Well, I guess, I guess they were right,’ and they were, they were real, and I think they were Pakistani flagged,” Trump continued.

“And I said, ‘Well, I guess we’re dealing with the right people,’” Trump added as his Cabinet members looked on.

The president claimed that in the end, Iran apologized for something they’d said and sent a final total of ten boats.

After revealing what the “present” was to reporters, Trump turned back to his team: “I hope I haven’t screwed up your negotiations.”

Trump claimed it was appropriate to share what the supposed gift was after first referencing it in the Oval Office earlier in the week, but not providing any details.

The president first bragged about the mysterious gift on Tuesday when he said: “They gave us a present, and the present arrived today.”

“It was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money,” Trump continued on Tuesday, “I’m not gonna tell you what that present is, but it was a very significant prize.”

The president then claimed it was “oil and gas related,” but he didn’t go any further than that. The bizarre comment led to further confusion about the war.

President Donald Trump insisted Iran wanted to make a deal because the U.S. had beat the "s**" out of them. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

While Trump on Thursday indicated the U.S. was negotiating with Iran, he also claimed there were other targets the U.S. wanted to hit “before we leave.”

“I’m the opposite of desperate. I don’t care,” Trump said of a deal.

Trump also claimed the reason Iran wanted to make a deal is, “they have been beat to s**t.”