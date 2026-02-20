Trump Leaks Disastrous Economic Figure in Typo-Filled Post

President Donald Trump leaked disastrous economic data in a typo-filled social media post on Friday.

“The Democrat Shutdown cost the U.S.A. at least two points in GDP. That’s why they are doing it, in mini form, again. No Shutdowns! Also, LOWER INTEREST RATES. “Two Late” Powell is the WORST!!“ he posted on his Truth Social platform, in a reference to Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

The figures showed that U.S. growth slowed to an annual rate of 1.4 per cent, well below expectations.