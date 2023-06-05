CHEAT SHEET
Trump Legal Team Finally Gets Its Sit-Down With DOJ Officials
A team of attorneys representing Donald Trump met with Justice Department officials for several hours Monday morning, just weeks after requesting the sit-down. Three of the former president’s lawyers—John Rowley, James Trusty, and Lindsey Halligan—were spotted by CBS News cameras arriving at the Justice Department building around 10 a.m. They were there to discuss special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s alleged hoarding of classified documents at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago—as well as any attempts Trump may have made to obstruct the investigation. Trump has repeatedly called the inquiry a “witch hunt” and expressed concerns about the way the investigation has been handled.