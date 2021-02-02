Trump Legal Team Walked Out After Furious Pay Dispute, Says Report
PRICED OUT
It was reported last week that Donald Trump’s impeachment legal team fell apart days before the trial is due to begin over fears that the ex-president would force them to keep peddling his ridiculous election conspiracy theories. But, according to Axios, that’s not the whole story. Trump and the man tapped to be his lead lawyer, Butch Bowers, reportedly had a furious disagreement over pay. Bowers and Trump are said to have initially agreed to a $250,000 fee for his individual services, but then Bowers came back to Trump with a list of other expenses for more lawyers as well as researchers. Axios reports that Bowers’ total payment request ran as high as $3 million, which “infuriated” Trump, who tried to haggle Bowers back down to $1 million. Trump’s stinginess is said to have partially caused five members of Trump’s impeachment legal team to pull out. Trump announced his new team of Bruce Castor and David Schoen over the weekend.