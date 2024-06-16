Donald Trump issued an angry and confrontational Father’s Day message Sunday, using the occasion to lash out at his enemies and issue a hyperbolic plea for votes in November’s presidential election.

The former president, 78, hit a familiar note in the all-caps missive, writing on Truth Social: “HAPPY FATHER’S DAY TO ALL, INCLUDING THE RADICAL LEFT DEGENERATES THAT ARE RAPIDLY BRINGING THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA INTO THIRD WORLD NATION STATUS WITH THEIR MANY ATTEMPTS AT TRYING TO INFLUENCE OUR SACRED COURT SYSTEM INTO BREAKING TO THEIR VERY SICK AND DANGEROUS WILL.

“WE NEED STRENGTH AND LOYALTY TO OUR COUNTRY, AND ITS WONDERFUL CONSTITUTION,” he added.

“EVERYTHING WILL BE ON FULL DISPLAY COME NOVEMBER 5TH, 2024,” he wrote. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Father’s Day comes just days after Trump’s 78th birthday, which he celebrated at a quasi-campaign rally at the Palm Beach Country Club. His entire nuclear family issued him glowing praise over the weekend—except for his wife, Melania Trump, who was noticeably silent, at least publicly.

Trump did not mention any of his five children during his Father’s Day rant, nor did he write about his feelings for his own family. He did, however, mark the day by nodding to the neck-and-neck election currently unfolding—calling Nov. 5 “the most important day in the history of our country.”

The former president spent much of Sunday on the outskirts of Detroit, where he visited a historically Black church which was conspicuously filled with white worshippers.

One reporter present for Trump’s speech said he used much of his “roundtable” time to tell the crowd about his commitment to opposing LGBTQ causes.