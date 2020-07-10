Trump Liked ‘Stripper’ Tweet in the Middle of the Night
In the dead of night, for reasons that are, at this point, beyond sufficient explanation, President Trump liked a tweet praising R&B star Summer Walker for bringing back a “stripper” vibe. The tweet was sent shortly after midnight Eastern Time and, at some point in the four hours after that, received a presidential seal of approval. As of Friday morning, it’s the one and only tweet listed under Trump’s likes tab on Twitter. The tweet, from the account @astriiluca, said: “Summer Walker getting us in our feelings in Let it go, just to bring the stripper back in SWV instantly.” It appears to refer to Walker’s newly released EP, Life on Earth, which lists “Let It Go” and “SWV” as its first two tracks. The Twitter user, who has a Black Lives Matter logo as her banner, wrote after the inexplicable incident: “WHY THE FUCK DID DONALD TRUMP LIKE MY FUCKING TWEET.”