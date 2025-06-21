Trump Lists Reasons He Deserves Nobel Prize in Epic Meltdown

President Donald Trump posted a laundry list of reasons why he believes that he should get a Nobel Peace Prize.

In a Truth Social post, the president celebrated that he was “very happy” to report on a series of deals and agreements to end global conflicts that he “won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for.” The post came on the heels of Pakistan’s announcement that they plan to nominate him for the 2026 award, The Hill reported.

“I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between India and Pakistan, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between Serbia and Kosovo, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for keeping Peace between Egypt and Ethiopia (A massive Ethiopian built dam, stupidly financed by the United States of America, substantially reduces the water flowing into The Nile River),” Trump wrote on Friday. “And I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for doing the Abraham Accords in the Middle East which, if all goes well, will be loaded to the brim with additional Countries signing on, and will unify the Middle East for the first time in ‘The Ages!’” ADVERTISEMENT

President Donald Trump lamented that he won't get a Nobel Peace Prize “no matter what I do.” Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

He added, “No, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do, including Russia/Ukraine, and Israel/Iran, whatever those outcomes may be, but the people know, and that’s all that matters to me!

Trump: "They should give me the Nobel Prize for Rwanda and if you look, the Congo, or you could say Serbia, Kosovo, you could say a lot of them. The big one is India and Pakistan. I should've gotten it four or five times." pic.twitter.com/4sOl8evheN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 20, 2025

Trump’s post came after he earlier in the day pressed that he should have received the Nobel Peace Prize “four or five times” in comments to waiting reporters on the tarmac. He had just landed in Morristown, New Jersey.

“If you look, the Congo, or you could say Serbia, Kosovo, you could say a lot of them,” Trump said about his prize-worthy accomplishments.

In a Friday statement, Pakistan echoed those sentiments after the Trump administration intervened to extinguish a conflict between India and Pakistan that killed dozens.

Government of Pakistan Recommends President Donald J. Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize



The Government of Pakistan has decided to formally recommend President Donald J. Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal… — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) June 20, 2025

“At a moment of heightened regional turbulence, President Trump demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship through robust diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi which de-escalated a rapidly deteriorating situation,” the government of Pakistan said in its statement, which was also posted to X. They added that the Trump administration’s intervention ultimately secured a ceasefire and averted “a broader conflict between the two nuclear states that would have had catastrophic consequences for millions of people in the region and beyond.”

Previous U.S. presidents to receive a Nobel Peace Prize include Theodore Roosevelt in 1906, President Woodrow Wilson in 1920, President Jimmy Carter in 2002, and President Barack Obama in 2009. Al Gore, a former vice president, also received the prize in 2007 for his efforts to raise awareness about climate change.