Trump Literally Laughed at How He Can Game the Press With His ‘New Tone’

As evening fell on Tuesday, Donald Trump did what he’s done virtually every day for the past few weeks: he went to the White House briefing room to talk to gathered reporters about the coronavirus. Only, this time, things were atmospherically different. The president wasn’t dismissive of the pandemic. He wasn’t overly self-congratulatory. He didn’t talk about the country going back to work in a few weeks.

Instead, he was generally somber and even dour, acknowledging that under best-case scenarios the country would likely experience more than 100,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

Afterwards, the press noted the difference in “tone,” with several pundits and reporters speculating that the gravity of the moment was finally weighing on the man in the Oval Office. And Trump, three aides and allies tell The Daily Beast, almost assuredly noted the praise he received from them for his more “presidential” tune.