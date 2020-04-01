Trump Hates Sharing the Stage More Than He Loves America

The president is once again at war with the blue states, but this time Donald Trump’s war is not just with the blue states. It’s expanded to all states with governors who aren’t respectful enough to him, the ones who aren’t grateful. Those states, well, they might “go through some things,” as Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer is discovering as she gets the Full Masha Yovanovitch.

Marie “Masha” Yovanovitch, of course, is the former diplomat who was recalled from her post in Kyiv by Trump and maligned, her golden reputation sullied by the president of the United States. For Whitmer, the Full Masha includes not being able to get the medical supplies she desperately needs for her state.

“What I’ve gotten back is that vendors with whom we’ve procured contracts — they’re being told not to send stuff to Michigan,” she said during a radio interview with a Detroit radio station. The president’s calculus is that the state he desperately needs to win for re-election won’t remember his quarrel with its governor and resulting lack of ventilators and PPE.