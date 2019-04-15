‘MUST ACT QUICKLY!’
Trump Live-Tweets Notre Dame Fire: Use ‘Flying Water Tankers’
President Trump tweeted about the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Monday afternoon, suggesting that the city’s authorities need to hurry and use aerial fire-fighting techniques in order to put it out. “So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris,” he wrote. “Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!” First lady Melania Trump also tweeted in reaction to the fire, stating that her “heart breaks for the people of Paris after seeing the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral” and she was “[p]raying for everyone’s safety.” The iconic church is currently engulfed in flames, and officials have asked individuals to clear the area. Trump expanded on his remarks at a rally in Minnesota, calling the cathedral one of “the great treasures of the world.” “That is beyond countries, that’s beyond anything. That’s a part of our growing up, it’s a part of culture. It’s a part of our lives,” he said.