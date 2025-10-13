Trump Lobs Insults at ‘Nasty’ Little Marco
Donald Trump couldn’t resist revisiting his old feud with Marco Rubio while thanking him for helping broker the Gaza ceasefire—joking about his past “nastiness” toward him before declaring Rubio the greatest Secretary of State in U.S. history. “We had some unbelievably good people working on this, then you’re going to add a man named Marco Rubio, who is also here,” Trump told a crowd Monday in Jerusalem. “I have a prediction that Marco will go down, I mean this, as the greatest Secretary of State in the history of the United States,” he added. “He, and I, you know, we really fought it out,” said Trump, referencing the bitter primary battle between them in 2016 in which Rubio called the president “a con artist,” an “embarrassment” to Republicans, and the “most vulgar person” he’d ever met. “He was tough. He was nasty. Who the hell thought this would ever happen, right Mark?” Trump quipped as he thanked him for his services. “He was always smart and sharp and people respect him. We then have somebody who’s young, but an unbelievable leader. I saw it a long time ago and he’s turned out to be even better.”