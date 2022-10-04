Trump Looks to Supreme Court to Reverse Ruling in Mar-a-Lago Case
Former President Donald Trump has called on the Supreme Court to allow the special master to review about 100 classified documents the Justice Department requested to keep separate after the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago in August. Trump’s filing looks to override a unanimous ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit that kept the documents separate from review by the special master. Last month, the panel of judges ruled against Trump’s argument that the confiscated documents were his property, giving the green light to the Justice Department to use the documents in their investigation. Even if successful, Trump’s appeal to the conservative-majority Supreme Court would still not change the appeals court’s ruling that the documents may be used in the investigation, The Washington Post reported.