Trump Loses Bid to Enforce Omarosa NDA: ‘The Bully Has Met His Match’
‘VEXATIOUS LITIGATION’
Donald Trump has suffered yet another legal blow. This time, he’s failed in his attempt to enforce a nondisclosure agreement against his former White House aide and Apprentice co-star Omarosa Manigault Newman. Trump’s campaign filed the case against Omarosa days after she published her 2018 tell-all book, Unhinged, which accused Trump of showing signs of mental decline and being prone to racist and misogynistic outbursts. Trump’s campaign alleged that the book violated an NDA signed by Omarosa in 2016, but, according to The New York Times, the legal effort was defeated last week. The decision reportedly states that Trump should reimburse Omarosa for her legal fees. In a statement, the reality star said: “Donald has used this type of vexatious litigation to intimidate, harass and bully for years. Finally the bully has met his match!” The Times didn’t publish Trump’s statement in response to the ruling, saying it didn’t actually address the decision and personally attacked his former aide.