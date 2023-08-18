Trump Loses Effort to Delay E. Jean Carroll Case for Fourth Time
Donald Trump lost once again to writer E. Jean Carroll, this time in his fourth effort to hold up pending litigation she has filed against him. “This case was largely stalled for years due in large part to Mr. Trump’s repeated efforts to delay, which are chronicled in the Court’s prior decisions,” U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote in a 17-page court filing. “Mr. Trump’s latest motion to stay—his fourth such request—is yet another such attempt to delay unduly the resolution of this matter.” In May, a New York jury found Trump liable for sexual abusing and defaming Carroll, although it did not determine that he raped her. A month later, Kaplan granted a motion by Carroll to file an amended defamation suit against Trump seeking at least $10 million after Trump called her a “whack job” at his infamous CNN town hall. Trump has attempted to appeal the cases multiple times, pleading with the judge to toss Carroll’s second suit and even calling for a retrial. His attorneys have argued that the judge should postpone all proceedings until their appeal is resolved, but Kaplan has described the appeal as “frivolous.”