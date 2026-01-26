Trump Loses It at ‘Ineffective Loser’ Republican in 300-Word Tirade

President Donald Trump has unleashed a furious, 300-word tirade against the GOP dissident who forced the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The 79-year-old president lashed out at Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie in a recycled Truth Social post on Monday, calling him a “totally ineffective LOSER” and endorsing his GOP challenger.

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie has infuriated Donald Trump by calling out the Trump administration’s glacial release of all of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

“I am asking all MAGA Warriors to rally behind Captain Ed Gallrein, the Candidate who is, far and away, best positioned to DEFEAT Third Rate Congressman Thomas Massie, a Weak and Pathetic RINO from the beautiful Commonwealth of Kentucky, a place I love, and won BIG, ALL THREE TIMES,” Trump ranted.

The president further claimed that the people in Massie’s Northern Kentucky district “want desperately to get rid of” the congressman, who he whined, “only votes AGAINST the Republican Party, making life very easy for the Radical Left.”

Trump’s recycled post also comes after Massie spoke out against FBI Director Kash Patel’s suggestion that it’s illegal to bring guns to protests after federal agents killed Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. Donald Trump/Truth Social

The president previously posted an identical Truth Social rant on Jan. 5. Donald Trump/Truth Social

When reached for comment, Massie told the Daily Beast in a statement, “This is apparently the third attempt to launch Ed Gallrein’s campaign; in fact this exact endorsement was posted weeks ago. Failed candidate and Lindsey Graham donor Ed Gallrein couldn’t even win his home county in his last race and is poised to lose again.”

The president previously posted an identical Truth Social rant on Jan. 5.

Massie, 55, infuriated Trump last year by breaking ranks to co-sponsor the Epstein Files Transparency Act with Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna. Trump tried to block the legislation for months until he reversed course when he realized Republicans would support it. He signed the bill into law after it passed Congress in November.

But Massie has continued to draw Trump’s ire by calling out the Trump administration’s glacial release of all of the Epstein files.

Massie’s bill required that all documents related to the well-connected sex trafficker—a one-time friend of Trump—be released by Dec. 19, 2025, but by mid-January, the Justice Department had yet to make over 2 million documents public.

Trump’s recycled post also comes after Massie spoke out against FBI Director Kash Patel’s suggestion that it’s illegal to bring guns to protests after federal agents killed ICU nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis on Saturday.

Massie said Patel was “disparaging your Right to Keep and Bear Arms” and appeared to take a dig at Gallrein.

“My opponent is hiding on this… He’s afraid to support 2A,” Massie wrote on X.

Massie criticized FBI Director Kash Patel’s suggestion that it’s illegal to bring guns to protests. Thomas Massie/X

Trump, in turn, wrote that, “Unlike ‘lightweight’ Congressman Massie, a true hater of Israel, and a totally ineffective LOSER who has failed us so badly, CAPTAIN ED GALLREIN IS A WINNER WHO WILL NOT LET KENTUCKY DOWN!”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Massie’s office for comment.