Trump Loses It at TV Host Promoting Embarrassing Epstein Revelations

President Donald Trump leaped out of bed and into a wild Truth Social posting spree, targeting critics ranging from Iranian leaders to morning TV hosts who dared to criticize him.

Joe Scarborough of MS Now’s Morning Joe was one of the targets after he and his panel discussed the president’s reportedly terse reaction to a New York Times Magazine piece on the Epstein files, serialized from an upcoming book: Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump.

Scarborough and the panel merely appeared to give the book a light plug, talking up the credentials of the authors, The Times’ Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, on Wednesday morning. However, that was enough to rattle the president.

Truth Social / Donald Trump

“Joe Scarborough’s ever shrinking, low rated show, one of the most inaccurate detailers of truthful facts on television, is being crushed in the ratings,” he raged on Truth Social at 6:55 a.m.—less than an hour after the segment aired.

He continued, with a typo: “His serious case on Trump Derangement Syndrome, often referred to as TDS, has made him a laughing stock among those who know what is going on in the ‘Wonderful World of Television.’ His show is being cut because his ratings are TERRIBLE, and Mike and Willie, who wants to be his father but doesn’t have the talent, are falling further and further into the TDS Swamp! They all suffer from Low Ratings Disease!!!”

During the Morning Joe chat, co-host Willie Geist said that the Times piece suggested that it was “clear that Donald Trump did not want the files released.”

Millions of pages of files were released across two highly publicized Justice Department dumps. However, critics argued that the redactions were over the top and, as a result, much remains unknown about the true depth of the president’s involvement in the files.

The book is expected later this month. Simon & Schuster

Geist said that Trump would “snap” at people who would bring up the sordid affair. He said it became a known rule within the White House not to mention the files to the president. “Which opens the question of why is he so defensive about this?” Geist added.

Scarborough added that the files were a topic of everyday conversation up until Operation Epic Fury began in Iran on Feb. 28. He said that “salacious accusations” looked poised to “erupt” right up until that day.

The reporting that appeared to set Trump off centered on a behind-the-scenes scramble inside his own administration as anger over the Epstein files consumed parts of his base.

Trump and Epstein enjoyed a long friendship, before it ended sometime in the 2000s. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

According to Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, which is set for release later this month, top aides convened a private Situation Room meeting without the president just days after the Justice Department and FBI released a memo declaring there was no Epstein client list and that the disgraced financier had died by suicide in jail.