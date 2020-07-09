Trump Loses It in Twitter Rant Over Supreme Court Defeat
President Trump is apparently not happy with Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling that may force him to hand over his tax returns to the Manhattan district attorney. In a series of unhinged tweets, the president resurrected his conspiracy theory that former President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden “spied” on his campaign, complaining “nothing happens to them.” “This crime was taking place even before my election, everyone knows it, and yet all are frozen stiff with fear,” he insisted. He claimed Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling in Trump v. Vance “is about PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT.” “Now the Supreme Court gives a delay ruling that they would never have given...for another President,” he whined, before patting himself on the back for doing “more than any President in history in first 3 1/2 years!”