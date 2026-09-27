Trump Amplifies Calls to Oust MAGA Rep in Furious Posting Spree

Donald Trump is spiraling on social media about the Florida congresswoman who has broken ranks with him over his harsh immigration tactics.

The president, 80, shared at least 14 posts on Truth Social targeting Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar on Saturday night, seemingly in response to a video the Trump-endorsed candidate released earlier this month criticizing him.

“Primary her in two years and see how she likes to keep criticising Trump then,” wrote one user in a post the president shared. In another, a user added, “So we need a NEW Republican to replace Salazar.”

Trump shared at least 14 posts taking aim at his candidate. Screenshot/Truth Social /Truth Social

The congresswoman is one of several Trump candidates to distance themselves. Screenshot/Truth Social /Truth Social

“She is nothing but a back stabber,” another post reads. “I’m glad the Latino support hasn’t wavered.”

A spokesperson for Salazar and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On September 17, Salazar, who faces a tight reelection race in a red county with a large Hispanic population, alleged in her video that Trump’s immigration policies have gone “too far.”

“The same Hispanics who helped you get to the White House in 2024 feel betrayed today,” she said. Salazar, the representative for the moderately red Miami-Dade County, noted that half of immigrants detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in July had no criminal convictions or pending charges, a figure attributed to the Deportation Data Project.

Salazar went on to address Trump directly and cautioned him to be “careful what your advisers are telling you about immigration policy.”

Days later, she told Face the Nation that “some of [Trump’s] advisers are compromising his legacy,” but declined to identify them.

“There are no attacks here; I’m just forewarning him,” she said. “And advising him, as a member of Congress from the South Florida area, that some of his advisors are just not presenting the whole picture.”

Trump did not withdraw his endorsement of Salazar, though he did tell a reporter he disagreed with the former Telemundo host.

He told the reporter that Salazar “got a little bit soft on the border” and wouldn’t have won without his endorsement, CNN reported.

Now, however, he appears to be mulling replacing Salazar next term.

In 2024, Trump won Miami-Dade County, which includes Salazar’s district, by nearly 15 points. Now, polls show he is ten points underwater.

The county has been heavily impacted by his administration’s hostile immigration crackdown. In addition to having a robust immigrant community, Miami-Dade County was home to the hellscape dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz,” the now-shuttered Florida immigration detention center that was accused of committing human rights violations.

President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem toured “Alligator Alcatraz,” last summer—and lavished the facility with praise. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images

The Florida congresswoman is one of several Republicans sowing distance between themselves and the unpopular president ahead of the November elections.

Trump slammed news reports on Sunday that said Florida GOP gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds was quietly removing mentions of the president from his campaign materials.

“Another Fake Story is that a very close friend of mine, a man I endorsed very early, Byron Donalds, is taking me off his website and Campaign materials,” Trump wrote, adding: “I won Florida by Millions of Votes, getting the Highest Vote Tally in History — Three times! My numbers are better now than they were at the Election.”