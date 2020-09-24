CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Loudly Booed and Greeted With 'Vote Him Out' Chants on Visit to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Casket

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    President Donald Trump was loudly jeered and subjected to chants of “Honor her wish!” and “Vote him out!” during his Thursday morning visit to pay respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s casket at the Supreme Court. The crowd was clearly incensed by Trump’s determination to overlook the late justice’s dying wish to not be replaced before Election Day. The president stood silently beside the casket with first lady Melania Trump as the crowd voiced their disapproval. Unusually, he was wearing a face mask—a safety measure he’s repeatedly ridiculed throughout the pandemic.

